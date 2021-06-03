https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sexual-predator-don-lemon-is-not-pleased/
Joy Reid opens her show by calling Manchin and Sinema “obstinate” and refusing to believe in American “democracy” b/c they don’t ax the filibuster.
After smirking at a clip of Sinema, she knocked Manchin as her “fellow Ahab hunting the mythical creature called bipartisanship” pic.twitter.com/JMWdUu0okT
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 2, 2021
Here’s the full Kyrsten Sinema story with 220+ comments at CFP…
The next move for Joy Reid and co.? DEMAND PRIMARIES!!!
Here was Christina Greer demanding Manchin and Sinema face primary challenges in 2026 because they’re “actively working against the American people.” pic.twitter.com/FNGcFAUE0a
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 2, 2021
Sexual predator Don Lemon is not happy…
Don Lemon calls out Kyrsten Sinema on her BS @kyrstensinema pic.twitter.com/P0UvsfEavm
— The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) June 3, 2021