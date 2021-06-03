https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/03/shot-chaser-of-the-day-fivethirtyeights-takes-on-questions-about-china-lab-leak-have-evolved/

The emails to and from Dr. Fauci that were released after a FOIA request show that, in spite of past media fact-checkers labeling claims from Trump and others that Covid-19 could have escaped from a Wuhan lab as “debunked conspiracy theories,” Fauci and others considered that a possibility last year. But now FiveThirtyEight has a question:

That ended up getting compared to FiveThirtyEight’s take from May of 2020:

What a difference just over a year made:

And now that the lab leak theory is no longer being automatically discounted…

And yes, it does matter.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...