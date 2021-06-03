https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/03/shot-chaser-of-the-day-fivethirtyeights-takes-on-questions-about-china-lab-leak-have-evolved/

The emails to and from Dr. Fauci that were released after a FOIA request show that, in spite of past media fact-checkers labeling claims from Trump and others that Covid-19 could have escaped from a Wuhan lab as “debunked conspiracy theories,” Fauci and others considered that a possibility last year. But now FiveThirtyEight has a question:

Does it matter if there was a lab leak? https://t.co/Tdb3dygJgf — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) June 3, 2021

That ended up getting compared to FiveThirtyEight’s take from May of 2020:

What a difference just over a year made:

No single piece of evidence has yet confirmed the virus’ origin. But according to scientists, the evidence that does exist paints a consistent picture of a wild virus, not one that sprang from a lab. https://t.co/sJXb5zsNGb — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) May 5, 2020

And now that the lab leak theory is no longer being automatically discounted…

And yes, it does matter.

Did it matter how the Challenger blew up? — OC and Stiggs (@_Me_Three) June 3, 2021

Absolutely. The media covering for Fauci continues. https://t.co/LIjPJk5VDN — Old “Wuhan Lab Leak” Curmudgeon (@1oldcurmudgeon) June 3, 2021

