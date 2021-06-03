https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/crowder-zuckerberg-dorsey-and-bezos-see-themselves-as-kings

In this clip, Steven Crowder laid out his theory that could explain why Big Tech initially censored the voices of those who dared to question whether or not COVID originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

“If Facebook , YouTube and Twitter decide they do not want you to hear a story, then you won’t hear the story,” Crowder said. “These people [Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos] see themselves as kings,” he continued.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request uncovered a March 15, 2020 email that was sent from Zuckerberg to Dr. Anthony Fauci asking how he [Zuckerberg] could help Fauci get his message out.

Crowder wonders why Zuckerberg would reach out to Anthony Fauci instead of Chinese scientists who blew the whistle on the lab leak. Crowder appealed to his audience and asked if we as a country would be better off today if Facebook had consulted with whistleblowers instead of censoring a theory that Facebook has since deemed possible? Here’s Crowder with details.

