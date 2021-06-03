https://www.oann.com/syria-receives-first-shipment-of-russian-shots-report/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=syria-receives-first-shipment-of-russian-shots-report



FILE PHOTO: Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on August 12, 2020. SANA/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on August 12, 2020. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

June 3, 2021

(Removes reference to Assad’s vaccination following Interfax correction)

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Syria has received a first shipment of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Syrian ambassador to Russia.

Ambassador Riad Haddad did not say how big the shipment was but said the vaccine was now being administered to the public after doctors and the country’s senior leaders were among those to get the first shots.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)

