https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b90a90bbafd42ff585abeb
Federal prosecutors are looking into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz, obstructed justice in a phone call the Florida Republican had with a witness in a probe….
(THE BLAZE) – An Arizona public school principal issued an apology after calling parents “whackos” and “pushy” for contesting critical race theory, Young America’s Foundation reported. Through a Freed…
(CAMPUS REFORM) – Citing “glaring inequities,” students at New York University are refusing to pay tuition in the fall. A press release from the New York University Young Democratic Socialists of Amer…
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the first details of the U.S. sending 80 million COVID-19 vaccines overseas to combat the ongoing global pandemic….
Norwegian defense officials have met with American embassy staff to express their concerns after the US was accused of spying on NATO ally politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and of…