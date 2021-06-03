https://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jun/3/nicole-sanchez-viral-tax-the-rich-aoc-sanders-fan-/

TikTok and Twitch creator Nicole Sanchez of “tax the rich” and “OK Boomer” viral video fame is under fire from critics over a video tour of her new $2 million apartment.

The Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Sen. Bernard Sanders superfan’s June 1 video titled “$2,000,000 Apartment Tour! (My New Apartment)” came under heavy scrutiny from viewers who accused her of hypocrisy.

Ms. Sanchez, who goes by Neekolul on TikTok and Twitch, has nearly 710,000 followers on the former platform and more than 380,000 on the latter.

“Her apartment more expensive than Bernie’s House in Vermont,” deadpanned one of many critical YouTube viewers.

“While ‘flexing’ your wealth is almost always tacky, the hypocrisy is what’s really gross,” added another. “Go look up ‘Champagne Socialist.’”

Tuesday’s video on the high-priced Dallas apartment comes in the wake of another video in which Ms. Sanchez downplayed her personal wealth.

“Whoever wants to show me where those $1 million to $5 million are, I would happily follow you and reclaim them,” she said March 27 regarding rumors of her net worth. “I have no idea where this money is at or where it’s from.”

The same video featured a clarification of her “tax the rich” philosophy.

“I think when people mean like, ‘tax the rich,’ I think at the end of the day they do mean, like, billionaires and people who have insane, unfathomable amounts of wealth,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

