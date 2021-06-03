https://www.dailywire.com/news/taylor-swift-pushes-the-equality-act-to-kickstart-pride-month

Pop singer Taylor Swift kicked off the month of June, known by some as “Pride Month,” by announcing her partnership with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) to push the Equality Act.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the “Shake It Off” singer declared this to be the #summerofequality as she “proudly” joined GLAAD to push the Equality Act.

“I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred,” she said. “And as always, today I’m sending my respect and love to those bravely living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do.”

“Who you love and how you identify shouldn’t put you in danger, leave you vulnerable and hold you back in life. I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support the Equality Act,” she added. “Happy Pride Month!”

As The Daily Wire reported, extremist elements of the Equality Act regarding abortion and transgenderism will undoubtedly harm religious liberty:

An analysis for The Daily Wire in February by Ben Zeisloft discussed how the Equality Act could affect the religious freedom of business owners, religious adoption care providers, education providers, and places of worship. Zeisloft explained the legislation, noting, “The Equality Act would insert ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity’ into the Civil Rights Act of 1964, thereby extending the power of the federal government to enforce nondiscrimination laws in cases related to LGBT individuals.” It also “supersedes the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, which ‘prohibits any agency, department, or official of the United States… from substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion.’” As The Daily Wire reported in February, former U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell expressed his opposition to the Equality Act. Grenell warned during an interview with the Washington Examiner that the Equality Act would give “special rights” to some groups. “We just want to be treated equally,” said Grenell. “And over the years, we’ve migrated into a group of angry leadership in Washington, demanding special rights.” “And the attack on the religious community is unacceptable,” he added.

President Biden also kicked off the month of June by touting the Equality Act, alleging that there are many states “in which LGBTQ+ individuals still lack protections for fundamental rights and dignity in hospitals, schools, public accommodations, and other spaces.”

“Our Nation also continues to face tragic levels of violence against transgender people, especially transgender women of color,” the president said. “And we are still haunted by tragedies such as the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. Ending violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community demands our continued focus and diligence. As President, I am committed to defending the rights of all LGBTQ+ individuals.”

Related: Biden Touts Equality Act In Proclamation For Pride Month

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

