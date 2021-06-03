http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QSnyrrAYK90/

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is teaming up with GLAAD’s “Summer of Equality” initiative to push for the passage of the Equality Act.

Taylor Swift voiced her support in a recent tweet in which she thanked “courageous activists” for “bravely living their truth.” In observance of Pride Month, GLAAD recently announced its “Summer of Equality” campaign to pressure the Senate into passing the Equality Act.

Despite its innocuous name, the act has drawn criticism for its radical stances on transgenderism and abortion. The act would allow transgender women to compete in women’s sports and to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms. It would also prioritize gender identity over biological sex, and pave the way for gender ideology to be taught in classrooms.

As Breitbart News reported, the House of Representatives passed the Equality Act, 236-173, in 2019 with eight Republicans voting with Democrats. But the Senate didn’t take up the bill, with then-President Donald Trump indicating he would veto it.

The act was re-introduced to Congress this year where it once again passed the Democrat-controlled House 224 to 206. The bill is now being considered in the Senate though it remains unclear when it will hold a vote.

Taylor Swift endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House last year while attacking Trump by accusing the president of “stoking the fires of white supremacy.”

Last year, the pop star complained that U.S. Census forms only have two gender options, male and female, saying that it represented the “erasure of transgender and nonbinary people.”

