At least 10 state governments across the U.S. are using federal money intended to aid needy families, to aid “alternatives to abortion” programs instead, according to news reports.

The states are: Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Each one is taking money from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund and giving it to state-run programs that are intended to discourage people from getting abortions, The Hill newspaper.

The alternative-to-abortion clinics are intended to help offer financial assistance and offer tests to single women who find themselves dealing with unwanted and unexpected pregnancies.

States have been conducting these transfers for years, the earliest instance is from 2001 in Pennsylvania. The exact amount state governments have transferred into these clinics over the years is not known. However, the Guardian said Missouri’s state budget has sent $26 million to anti-abortion clinics since 2017.

A full report is expected to be published by the accountability group “Equity Forward.”

