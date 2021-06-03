https://headlineusa.com/texas-counties-charging-illegals/

Counties throughout the state of Texas have started to charge illegal immigrants with child endangerment and trespassing violations, the Epoch Times reported.

As tens of thousands of illegal immigrants flow across the border, the federal government has done nothing to slow the rush.

In fact, President Joe Biden‘s rhetoric has served only to encourage the influx.

Counties throughout southern Texas have been ravaged by the crime surge that comes with illegal immigration.

Texans have had to deal with drastic increases in high-speed vehicle chases, break-ins, trespassing and vehicle thefts, among other crimes.

Sheriffs in the Lone Star State have decided to take affairs into their own hands.

“I’m going to start here, locally,” Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe told a crowd on May 22.

“If we catch them, we’re going to start prosecuting these people that are trespassing on y’all’s property and whatever other legitimate charge we can stack on there to try to deter them from coming to Kinney County,” he added. “We’re going to try to hold these people accountable,” Coe added.

Nearby, Edwards County has enacted the same policies.

According to Coe, the county police already have begun to implement the plan.

Just this week, a woman bailed out of a vehicle, dragging a 7-year-old child into the desert with her, despite having no food or water. She has since been caught and charged with child endangerment.

“And I said, ‘Now’s the time to start,’” Coe said. “Let’s file charges against her for child endangerment based on the fact that she ran out of the car, she had no bags, no nothing with her, no food, no water for that kid … What was she planning on doing with that child in the brush with no food and no water?”

County officials emphasized that they hoped, at the very least, to encourage immigrants to try to cross the border elsewhere.

“We’re hoping they avoid our county,” Kinney County attorney Brent Smith said.

