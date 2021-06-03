https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/03/that-looks-a-lot-like-perjury-tucker-carlson-compares-dr-faucis-emails-to-what-he-told-sen-rand-paul-and-much-more/

Last night, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson used the emails that were released after a FOIA request to light up Dr. Fauci and others.

First time I turned on cable news in months. Tucker Carlson is destroying Fauci. — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 3, 2021

If you watched Tucker Carlson tonight you will agree that Tony Fauci is a despicable, lying SOB. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 3, 2021

Carlson compared what was in Fauci’s emails to his testimony before a Senate panel, and much more:

#Thread Full Tucker Carlson Monologue About Dr. Fauci’s Emails “Are Peter Daszak and Tony Fauci under criminal investigation? We can only hope they are. They certainly deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/T6iIF8cuA3 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 3, 2021

Here’s what Dr. Fauci told Sen. Rand Paul last month:

Senator @RandPaul‘s Full Questioning Of Dr. Fauci About Support For “Gain-Of-Function” Research pic.twitter.com/BTMslG2WfD — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 11, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

