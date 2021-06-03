https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/03/that-looks-a-lot-like-perjury-tucker-carlson-compares-dr-faucis-emails-to-what-he-told-sen-rand-paul-and-much-more/

Last night, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson used the emails that were released after a FOIA request to light up Dr. Fauci and others.

Carlson compared what was in Fauci’s emails to his testimony before a Senate panel, and much more:

Here’s what Dr. Fauci told Sen. Rand Paul last month:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...