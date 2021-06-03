https://thefederalist.com/2021/06/03/the-medias-dishonesty-about-dr-fauci-and-covid-is-insulting-to-americans/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Assistant Editor Kylee Zempel, Senior Editor Chris Bedford, and Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky discuss Dr. Anthony Fauci’s email scandal and how the corporate media’s willingness to lie about COVID-19 weakened America.

“Fauci’s dishonesty goes a lot deeper than just his emails,” Zempel said. “Right now, we’re focused on emails but all that the emails did was make some people in the corporate press have to look twice at some of these things because we’ve been talking about Fauci’s lying about masks, Fauci’s cover-up of the lab leak, Fauci’s funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology gain of function research, like conservatives have been talking about these things that were in the emails for a long time.”

The left and corporate media’s reaction to Fauci’s emails, Jashinsky said, is just as insulting as the emails themselves.

“I think that the Anthony Fauci arc is such a perfect example of that and that they thought that they knew better. They thought that they knew better than the public for months and months and months,” Jashinsky said.

“‘We know best. We’re going to keep this from you because you’re too stupid to know it yet.’ And it turns out, they were the ones that are wrong all along, and I think probably the general hypocrisy of all of it is what is going to stick,” she said.

