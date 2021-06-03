https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/06/03/the-morning-briefing-the-fauci-fraud-is-now-plain-for-all-to-see-n1451625

Top O’ the Briefing

Fauci Is Who We Thought He Was

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I feel like a homesteading pioneer every time I make my own peanut butter.

Most of my conservative friends and colleagues have been down in the dumps this year, feeling as if we’re barreling towards the Republic’s final days. Lots of gloom and doom out there.

Ever the contrarian, I’ve been coasting along enjoying life, feeling that these are truly heady times we live in. I’m not concussed, I’m not hallucinating, I just tend to look at most things differently than other people.

Perspective helps. I have been hanging around the political circus for so long I take a longer view of things. Yeah, almost everything since March of 2020 has been irritating. I’ve had a sneaking suspicion all along, however, that a lot of the nutjobs like me would eventually be vindicated. That’s not an easy thing to hope for when up against a mainstream press that now does nothing but lie for a living, but I knew that this clown car we’ve been watching for 17 months wasn’t built for the long haul.

It’s having its first big breakdown by the side of the road and it’s delicious to watch.

My colleagues here at PJ Media and I were never big fans of Anthony Fauci. Anyone with a smarm detector could tell that the guy was more full of crap than a constipated rhinoceros.

Those of us who didn’t elevate Fauci to Divine Exalted Expert status in our hearts have been constantly derided. Well kids, as our own VodkaPundit wrote yesterday in his Insanity Wrap, we’ve been right all along about Fauci.

Just last week, I led the Briefing with a headline that said “Fauci Is Unhinged, Untrustworthy, and Unqualified.”

It appears that I was being uncharacteristically kind.

After Mr. Green got things rolling with the story about Fauci being China’s puppet, Megan took a deep dive into the email story that blew up yesterday:

Dr. Anthony Fauci is getting roasted all over social media after the Washington Post and BuzzFeed released scores of his emails, obtained through FOIA requests. The ones that aren’t heavily redacted tell quite a story. It should come as no surprise to readers of PJ Media that Dr. Fauci didn’t believe the line of crap he sold us about wearing “the typical mask you buy in the drugstore” to protect us from the virus—at least he didn’t in Feb. 2020. “Masks are really for infected people to protect them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection,” Fauci wrote in an email to Sylvia Burwell, presumably President Barack Obama’s former HHS secretary. “The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

It would appear that Anthony Fauci was one of the first people to know that Anthony Fauci was full of it.

Of course, no one was allowed to mention that a man who reversed his positions more frequently than a cat licks itself might be wrong about things. As Megan notes, we had our livelihoods threatened for merely questioning His High Holiness the Dalai Fauci and the Church of COVID:

PJ Media has written extensively about how Facebook decimated our traffic and hurt our business over false fact-checks for raising questions about the response to the virus. When our sister sites Townhall and RedState reported that some scientists were questioning whether COVID-19 was engineered or leaked from a lab, they got choked by the Big-Tech bullies and told that we were spreading “fake news.” (Sign up for VIP today to help us stay independent from the censors.)

You’ll forgive us if we gloat a little while this fraud is being exposed.

Two days ago, Fauci’s cult members were rejoicing about the upcoming book he was publishing detailing his pandemic brilliance.

After the email story hit yesterday, that book was — for the moment, at least — sent down the memory hole.Fauci will no doubt spin his way through all of this in a way that is pleasing to his fans. As notorious Fauci foil Sen. Rand Paul said yesterday, the media is predictably giving Dr. ChiCom an assist.

While being proven right about this charlatan brings a small bit of satisfaction, the damage he did won’t soon be forgotten. The fact that Republicans and Democrats listened to everything he said for so long is a national embarrassment. That Democrats still treat him like a god is all the proof anyone should need that they should never be in charge of anything. As I wrote last week, why Trump kept him around will endure as one of history’s greatest mysteries.

I’m sure we haven’t heard the last of Fauci’s unraveling. There’s got to be more stink to be uncovered. His only guiding principle was building his own brand. He’s a Kardashian but without the integrity.

And he needs to go away forever.

Everything Isn’t Awful

WAY TO GO, GRADUATE! This 94-year-old Alabama woman and her family are celebrating a big accomplishment: She’s just received her high school diploma. https://t.co/O24r7rRSls pic.twitter.com/s758sWaw83 — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2021

