https://www.dailywire.com/news/rand-mocks-faucis-new-book-being-pulled-from-amazon-barnes-noble

On Thursday, reacting to news that the listing for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s new book, “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward,” was scrubbed from Amazon and Barnes & Noble on Wednesday, Kentucky GOP senator Rand Paul, a consistent foe and critic of Fauci’s, quipped, “Oh, I don’t know. I think they should publish it. I love science fiction.”

Oh, I don’t know. I think they should publish it. I love science fiction.https://t.co/2ANc8IBTgs — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2021

On Wednesday, the listing for Fauci’s book was removed from both Amazon and Barnes & Noble’s websites amid claims that he was profiting from the pandemic. “The book was prematurely posted for pre-sale, which is why it was taken down,” the publisher explained. “The book was developed by National Geographic Books in connection with an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Film about Dr. Fauci. He will not earn any royalties from its publication.”

Paul has been a frequent critic of Fauci. After the huge dump of Fauci emails surfaced this week, stirring up various controversies, Paul tweeted simply, “Told you.”

Told you 👀 #firefauci — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

On Wednesday, Paul said of Fauci to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that “if it turns out this virus came from the Wuhan lab,” that there’s “a great deal of culpability in that he was a big supporter of the funding.” “[H]e also was a big supporter to this day of saying we can trust the Chinese on this, we can trust the Chinese scientists,” said Paul. “And I think that’s quite naïve, and really should preclude him from the position that he’s in.”

Asked by Ingraham if there could be “criminal culpability,” for Fauci, Paul said, “At the very least, there’s moral culpability.”

In May, Paul questioned Fauci about the supposition that National Institute of Health (NIH) funded the Wuhan lab’s gain-of-function research, querying, “Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?”

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely, entirely and completely incorrect,” Fauci replied. “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

A lengthy report by FactCheck.org provides a summary of the “disagreement” between Paul and Fauci over whether or not NIH funding was directed to the Wuhan Lab and used for gain-of-function research. “The answer to the question of whether it did or didn’t depends on whom you ask and their definition of gain-of-function,” the FactChecker states. (Read the full report here.)

In March, Paul asserted to Fauci, “You’ve had the vaccine and you’re wearing two masks. Isn’t that theater?” Paul asked, “Given that no scientific studies have shown significant numbers of reinfections of patients previously infected or previously vaccinated, what specific studies do you cite to argue the public should be wearing masks well into 2022?”

“I’m not sure I understand the connection of what you’re saying about masks and reinfection,” Fauci replied. “We’re talking about people who have never been infected before.”

“You’re telling everybody to wear a mask whether they’ve had an infection or a vaccine,” Paul responded, again accusing Fauci of engaging in “theater.”

In November 2020, Fauci stated,“The default position should be to try as best as possible, within reason, to keep the children in school, to get them back to school. If you look at the data, the spread among children and from children is not very big at all, not like one would have suspected. So let’s try to get the kids back. But let’s try to mitigate the things that maintain and push the kind of community spread we are trying to avoid. And those are the things you know well. The bars, the restaurants … those are the things that drive the community spread. Not the schools,” as reported by The Hill.

After Fauci made his statement, Jack Posobiec tweeted, “Dr Fauci owes @RandPaul an apology.”

Paul replied, “No, he owes one to every single parent and school-age child in America. I told him this multiple times this summer.”

In May 2020, Paul told Fauci, “We ought to have a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what’s best for the economy. And, as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all. I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make the decision.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

