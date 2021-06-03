https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/tiktok-can-now-collect-your-faceprint-and-fingerprints-part-its-terms-service?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The wildly popular social media platform TikTok has granted itself permission to collect users’ “biometric identifiers,” specifically fingerprints and faceprints, as part of a recently revised term-of-service arrangement.

The company in its terms of service says that it “may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information as defined under US laws, such as faceprints and voiceprints, from your User Content.”

“Where required by law, we will seek any required permissions from you prior to any such collection,” the company added.

The new rule was first reported by TechCrunch on Thursday.

TikTok has faced pressure and potential sanctions from the U.S. government in the recent past due to concerns that the China-based company may pose a national security threat regarding data mining and user information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

