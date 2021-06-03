https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-slams-facebook-ruling-says-no-more-dinners-zuckerberg-next?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Facebook’s decision to extend his ban from the platform for a further two years, claiming the move was abusive and vowing that Zuckerberg would receive no special treatment if and when Trump returns to the White House.

The social media company announced the extended ban on Friday, claiming Trump would be off the platform for at least two more years “effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year.”

Trump in a statement blasted the social media company. “Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election,” he said on Friday. “They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can’t take this abuse anymore!”

“Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife,” he added. “It will be all business!”

The social media company, like numerous others, banned the president in January following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with many tech leaders claiming that the president had directly incited the riot and arguing that the president posed a significant risk of violence if he were allowed to remain active on user networks.

