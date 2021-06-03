https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/trump-speak-cpac-event-texas-next-month/

Former President Donald Trump will be speaking at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Dallas next month.

Trump also spoke at the CPAC conference in Florida earlier this year.

Matt Schlapp, the chair of the American Conservative Union, announced the news on Thursday.

“We are honored that President Donald Trump will end #CPACTX on a high note and remind us that freedom means never being silenced,” Schlapp tweeted.

Trump is also scheduled to speak before the North Carolina Republican Party at its state convention in Greenville on Saturday and has a handful of rallies planned in Florida, Ohio and Georgia throughout the summer.

