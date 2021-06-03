https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/trump-speak-cpac-event-texas-next-month/
Former President Donald Trump will be speaking at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Dallas next month.
Trump also spoke at the CPAC conference in Florida earlier this year.
Advertisement – story continues below
Matt Schlapp, the chair of the American Conservative Union, announced the news on Thursday.
“We are honored that President Donald Trump will end #CPACTX on a high note and remind us that freedom means never being silenced,” Schlapp tweeted.
TRENDING: SMOKING GUN: FAUCI LIED, MILLIONS DIED — Fauci Was Informed of Hydroxychloroquine Success in Early 2020 But Lied to Public Instead Despite the Science #FauciEmails
We are honored that President Donald Trump will end #CPACTX on a high note and remind us that freedom means never being silenced. pic.twitter.com/WpZtQUyYHz
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 3, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
Trump is also scheduled to speak before the North Carolina Republican Party at its state convention in Greenville on Saturday and has a handful of rallies planned in Florida, Ohio and Georgia throughout the summer.