Tucker Carlson called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be investigated in a great overview of all of Fauci’s flip-flopping and lies. The must-watch commentary pointed out the culpability of Fauci for his moral and ethical misconduct during the coronavirus.

Emails just released show that Fauci was warned by fellow scientists at the beginning of the coronavirus that could be engineered, but he ignored the warnings. Carlson didn’t hold back in his criticism of Dr. Fauci:

‘We’re Americans, so we assumed the man in charge of protecting the US from COVID must be rational and impressive.’

‘We also assumed he must be honest, but we were wrong. It soon became clear that Tony Fauci was just another sleazy federal bureaucrat, deeply political and often dishonest.

‘More shocking than that, we then learned that Fauci himself was implicated in the very pandemic he’d been charged with fighting.’ A treasure trove of emails from Dr. Fauci has been released. Many of the emails appear to suggest that it’s possible Dr. Fauci may have known more about the origin of […]

