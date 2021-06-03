https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-suspends-another-president/

Posted by Kane on June 3, 2021 1:54 pm

Twitter has removed a post by the president of Nigeria and temporarily locked his account, claiming he broke the site’s “abusive behavior” policy after sending a warning to rebels accused of attacks on police and election offices.

