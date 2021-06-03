https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-suspends-another-president/
Twitter’s Mission In Nigeria Is Suspicious, Says Lai Mohammed pic.twitter.com/6hbAKsnjVM
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 2, 2021
Twitter has removed a post by the president of Nigeria and temporarily locked his account, claiming he broke the site’s “abusive behavior” policy after sending a warning to rebels accused of attacks on police and election offices.
Thank you, @Twitter for DELETING the hate-filled tweet by the account fronting as @MBuhari. What you did proves that the rulers of Nigeria who feel they’re not accountable to #Biafrans for their crimes will ultimately account to the international community. #ThisIsNot1967. pic.twitter.com/CwKvmMHsaj
— Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) June 2, 2021