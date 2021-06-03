https://bongino.com/unfiltered-with-dan-bongino-primetime-show-debuts-june-5th

Fox News recently announced a new weekend slate beginning June 5-6, which includes the addition of a primetime Dan Bongino show on Saturday, which will take the weekend spot previously occupied by The Greg Gutfeld show (which has since moved to weeknights). The show will debut at 10pm EST.

The name of Dan’s show was just announced this morning; “Unfiltered With Dan Bongino.”

In addition to the Fox show, Fox Nation also streams his radio program “The Dan Bongino Show” from 12-3 PM/ET, the timeslot previously held by Rush Limbaugh.

