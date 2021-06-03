https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/war-room-breaking-news-georgia-gop-leaders-including-vernon-jones-tour-az-audit-next-week-video/

Steve Bannon announced on his Thursday morning program that Georgia Senator Vernon Jones is leading a delegation of Georgia lawmakers to tour the Arizona Audit early next week.

Steve broke the news on The War Room this morning.

On Wednesday several Pennsylvania lawmakers toured the audit floor in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Gateway Pundit reporter Jordan Conradson interviewed PA Senator Doug Mastriano after his tour of the audit floor.

TRENDING: BREAKING: HUGE UPDATE From Arizona Audit Director Ken Bennett – ONLY 14 PALLETS ARE REMAINING – Out of 44 Pallets! — And There’s More! (VIDEO)

And now Georgia lawmakers are heading to Arizona next week!

This is a very exciting development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

