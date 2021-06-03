https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-fauci-refuses-to-go-after-china-for-refusing-to-cooperate-says-us-shouldnt-be-accusatory/
FAUCI on MASKS: Two Coverings ‘Would Be More Effective’ in Preventing Spread of Coronavirus
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.26.21
Dr. Anthony Fauci revised his previous comments regarding mask-wearing to prevent the spread of CoVID-19 this week; saying “two coverings would be more effective.”
“Because, I mean, this is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in,” Fauci told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Monday. “So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on — it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective, and that’s the reason why you see people either double-masking or doing a version of an N95.”
“Just 100 days to mask, not forever, 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” Biden said in December.
D̶o̶n̶’̶t̶ ̶w̶e̶a̶r̶ ̶a̶ ̶m̶a̶s̶k̶
̶
W̶e̶a̶r̶ ̶a̶ ̶m̶a̶s̶k̶
Wear two masks.https://t.co/PfuiHWQSjW
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 25, 2021
Fauci on TX Numbers Dropping Despite No Mask Mandate: ‘It Can Be Confusing… I’m Not Really Sure’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.08.21
Senior White House Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci clammed-up during a recent interview with MSNBC when he was asked why cases of CoVID are dropping in Texas despite the state’s widespread re-opening; admitting “I’m not really sure.”
“The ballparks are full, yet we’ve seen cases and hospitalizations since then continue to tick downward. What do you make of that?” asked a reporter from MSNBC.
“It can be confusing because you may seem a lag and a delay… Often you have to wait a few weeks before you see the effect of what you’re doing… When you say that they’ve had a lot of activity on the outside… I’m not really quite sure. It could mean that they’re doing things outdoors! It’s very difficult to compare that,” said Fauci.
“There’s always a concern that when you pull back, particularly on things like dining and bars, you can see a delay and then see it tick back up!” he added.
Watch Fauci’s comments above.