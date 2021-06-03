https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-fauci-refuses-to-go-after-china-for-refusing-to-cooperate-says-us-shouldnt-be-accusatory/

FAUCI on MASKS: Two Coverings ‘Would Be More Effective’ in Preventing Spread of Coronavirus

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.26.21

Dr. Anthony Fauci revised his previous comments regarding mask-wearing to prevent the spread of CoVID-19 this week; saying “two coverings would be more effective.”

“Because, I mean, this is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in,” Fauci told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Monday. “So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on — it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective, and that’s the reason why you see people either double-masking or doing a version of an N95.”

“Just 100 days to mask, not forever, 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” Biden said in December.

