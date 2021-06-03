https://www.theblaze.com/mark-levin-defends-israel

As Hamas relentlessly attacked Israel with a barrage of rockets, practically no one in the mainstream media came to the Israelis’ defense and their right to strike back against their attackers. Instead, the media openly lectured the American public (and Israel) on the “proper” response to Hamas’ aggression. Meet Exhibit A: Nicholas Kristof, foreign policy columnist for the New York Times.

Appearing on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Kristof suggested that Israel may have committed “war crimes” for simply trying to defend their nation against unwarranted aggression.

On “LevinTV” this week, BlazeTV host Mark Levin obliterated Kristof’s insane arguments, while exposing Hamas as the real perpetrators of crimes against humanity.

Watch the video below to hear more from Mark Levin:

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

