https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/03/watch-reggie-miller-roasts-superfan-spike-lee-for-leaving-the-game-early-as-knicks-eliminated-from-the-playoffs/

How it started. . .

Knicks superfan Spike Lee was all smiles with his celebrity pals before last night’s Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden:

Spike brought the stars out to MSG tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zkg3fXBZmk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2021

But then the Knicks got blown out and said superfan left the game early:

Damn Camera cuts to Spike Lee leaving the Knicks game early — Carmichael Dave: Ping Pong Ball Fan (@CarmichaelDave) June 3, 2021

The loss eliminated the Knicks from the playoffs:

Spike Lee: Rats Off A Ship 🐀 🛳 pic.twitter.com/35pA6tqm2m — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) June 3, 2021

LOL:

Spike Lee YOU ARE THE MOST VISIBLE KNICKS FAN IN THE WORLD. YOU HAVE TO STAY UNTIL THE END OF THE FREAKING GAME! — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) June 3, 2021

He “rage quit”?

SPIKE LEE RAGE QUIT?! — Andy Mai (@MaiAndy) June 3, 2021

TNT broadcaster and former Indiana Pacers star Reggie Miller called Lee a “fair-weather fan” on-air (the two have sparred before):

Reggie Miller still taunting Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/FuRzrsaJqB — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) June 3, 2021

Lee did return to his seat, but the damage was done. From Sports Illustrated:

“That’s a fair-weather fan right there,” Miller said as cameras showed Lee walking out. “If he wants to be the No. 1 supporter of the Knicks, you’ve got to stay there and take it like the guys on the floor.” Lee did return to his seat shortly afterward, but Miller’s dagger landed nonetheless, as the former Pacer took full advantage of the bad optics for Lee’s Knicks loyalty.

Not a good like for Spike:

Spike Lee has left the building. Bye Felicia. Night night. — steakshapiro (@steakshapiro) June 3, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

