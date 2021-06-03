https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/we-still-have-27-more-days-of-this-bs/
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm raises LGBTQ+ flag outside the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/Rw2LzvrhHv
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 2, 2021
Gay pride flag outside the Department of Energy.
It’s the virtue-signaling contest.
Today, for the first time, @ENERGY is flying the LGBTQ+ Pride flag loud and proud. 🏳️🌈 This #PrideMonth, we proudly stand in solidarity and allyship with the LGBTQ+ community. 1/ pic.twitter.com/9O5InOcCCP
— Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) June 2, 2021