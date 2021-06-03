https://www.outkick.com/what-are-the-chances-of-tebow-making-jaguars-final-roster-nfl-insider-delivers-the-odds/

Tim Tebow has spent over half a decade out of the NFL. At 33 years old, most players would be wrapping up their playing career. But the former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick might just be getting his second wind.

Despite the six-year layoff and position switch, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently revealed that Tebow’s chances of making the final 53-man roster for the Jacksonville Jaguars might be higher than some want to admit.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rapoport put those odds around the 50-50 mark. He says he gets those odds from a source in the know.

“Is he gonna make the team? I was told 50-50,” Rapoport said, via Fox News. “But he’s got the head coach in his corner, he’s obviously being brought on for a reason … They watched multiple workouts. I would imagine they think that he’s going to make it if they sign him.”

Timmy Tebow might be used as more than a traditional Tight End similar to the Taysom Hill role allegedly @Rapsheet thinks we need to come up with a new name for the position.. What are we thinking team? #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/6YMIjjRMK6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2021

Of course that is going to upset some who don’t want to see Tebow succeed, but having Urban Meyer in his corner is a good place to be. At this point, Tebow is just putting his head down and going to work to try and make the team.

His one-year, $920,000 deal doesn’t guarantee him anything. But all he ever wanted was an opportunity.

If he makes the team, Tebow might not be used solely as a tight end. He could be a utility piece similar to how the New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill. Oddly enough, Hill is almost exactly three years younger than Tebow, which may surprise some considering Hill’s late emergence in the league.

If Tebow does in fact become a versatile chess piece who can add value on game days, many will wonder what could have been if he had made the switch back in 2013 or 2014. Either way, it’s a fantastic story to watch unfold.

Follow Clint Lamb on Twitter @ClintRLamb.

