https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-knew-masks-were-bs-and-what-are-they-hiding-in-this-email/
#Fauci says masks aren’t needed unless you’re sick and notes the #SARS_CoV_2 is so small it passes easily between #mask fibers #Fauciemails pic.twitter.com/8mdPVPho2L
— Philip Holloway 😊 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 2, 2021
What are they hiding in this email…
It boggles the mind at what could be so sensitive that a bureaucrat’s take on mask wearing from April 2020 would need to be redacted from the #Fauciemails 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/qjr7gU5Efy
— Philip Holloway 😊 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 2, 2021
Fauci knew about aerosol transmission as of February 2020. He knew all along that masks were useless (they don’t work on aerosol except maybe vented N95) pic.twitter.com/q80Cko8f9b
— Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) June 2, 2021
Check this nugget — potential for enhanced disease after vaccination…
Early #FauciEmails show awareness of potential for enhanced disease following COVID vaccination, as previously seen with SARS vaccine candidates. pic.twitter.com/AJcGdnrgLh
— Andrea Noel (@metabolizedjunk) June 2, 2021
Bonus Clip — Fauci can’t throw a baseball