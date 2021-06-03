https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/03/what-does-xi-have-on-fauci-watch-dr-anthony-fauci-cravenly-squirm-to-avoid-calling-out-china-over-covid19-pandemic-even-now-video/

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on MNSBC’s “Morning Joe” today, where he proceeded to do his version of the worm:

Fauci refuses to go after China for destroying evidence & refusing to cooperate with investigators; says the U.S. shouldn’t be “accusatory” as it will make them “pull back more” pic.twitter.com/BkoFdj4c7l — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2021

Give us a moment to pick our jaws up off the floor.

Honestly, where do we even begin with this?

First, we’d just like to give genuine props to Willie Geist for pressing Fauci on this stuff.

Morning Joe Q’s to Fauci: — Did you think lab leak theory was a “conspiracy theory”?

— What do you think now about the lab-leak theory?

— Which theory has more evidence?

— Why isn’t China cooperating w/ investigations?

— What’s your Covid forecast for the summer? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2021

Fauci knows the answers to every single one of those questions (except for maybe the last one, because he has to decide whether or not to change his mind again). And he just doesn’t want to come right out and give those answers.

He’s more worried about what is said on Twitter 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — Roxanne Dejesus (@Roxy991Roxy) June 3, 2021

He doesn’t want to cause speculation about a lab leak on Twitter, so he’s just not going to talk about it — even though he has, at the very least, known that there was a distinct possibility that the COVID19 pandemic’s origins were in a laboratory:

Scientist Kristian Anderson told Fauci SARS-CoV-2 has “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered”. Not long after this email, the scientists authored a piece insisting the virus was natural and Fauci said the same publicly. This is a massive cover-up. (Buzzfeed FOIA) pic.twitter.com/BD3OUzgDzR — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) June 2, 2021

“Talk soon on the call.” That was in February 2020.

It’s June 2021 and Fauci still refuses to say a word against the Chinese government.

It might be China’s interest to find out, but it sure as hell their interest to keep it from the rest of the world. — xi_so_ronery (@catosknife1) June 3, 2021

This guy is either deliberately playing ignorant or he’s being dishonest with regard to the CCP and their role in this pandemic Reminder: neither one is good — Jeff Sparbeck (@JeffSparbeck) June 3, 2021

Fauci is a spin doctor. — jaxjohnson 🇺🇸 (@jaxjohnson1) June 3, 2021

He knows that if he points a finger at them he has three pointing back at him — Enough Already (@loochc1) June 3, 2021

Next time Willie Geist speaks to Dr. Fauci, maybe he can ask him one more question:

What does Xi have on Fauci https://t.co/xBSBNNTk4X — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) June 3, 2021

It must really be something.

