https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/03/what-she-said-dana-loesch-has-just-three-little-words-for-dr-fakey-sorry-fauci-on-masks-and-theyre-perfection/

Fauci, we’re all onto you. Ok, so we have been since the beginning but NOW we really are.

Boy howdy, reading through Fauci’s emails has been an experience. Especially the ones from Feb 2020 when he admitted masks don’t really do a damn thing.

#Fauci says masks aren’t needed unless you’re sick and notes the #SARS_CoV_2 is so small it passes easily between #mask fibers #Fauciemails pic.twitter.com/8mdPVPho2L — Philip Holloway 😊 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 2, 2021

Aren’t needed unless you’re sick.

Huh, you don’t say?

Almost like we should have just protected the vulnerable and not locked the whole country down?

These people …

Dana Loesch had the perfect reaction:

How many people were called murderers and more for questioning mask wearing or efficacy? Screw this theater. https://t.co/EGMOjFOGx0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 2, 2021

Screw this theater.

Amen.

We knew this already he went on 60 minutes and said the exact same thing no one cared then and don’t now. It’s pretty sad — profit pete 💎💥💥 (@SpacFry) June 2, 2021

The whole thing was pretty sad.

Let’s just hope we can fix it.

***

Related:

‘One of the grifters on our side, right?’ @PalmerReport’s MELTDOWN when Democratic State Rep calls him out the stuff of meltdown LEGEND

‘Fauci’s days numbered?’ Sen. Rand Paul absolutely LIGHTS Fauci up and rubs salt in the Left’s Fauci wound during interview over released emails (watch)

OOOMG, he’s right! Rob Schneider has the most PERFECTLY savage analogy for Brian Stelter trolling Glenn Greenwald and LOL

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

