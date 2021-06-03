https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/03/wokest-of-the-woke-thread-blasts-loudoun-county-public-schools-and-their-bias-reporting-system-meant-to-name-and-shame-students/

This definitely is no joke, although we’re starting to think the Loudoun County Public Schools may be a joke, and not a funny one. Seems they have set up a ‘bias reporting system’ that is to be used by students to name and shame their peers for expressing viewpoints ‘inconsistent’ with their extreme political ideology.

Oh, and did we mention only students of color are allowed to use this system?

Yeah, this is really really bad.

But totally expected from one of the worst school districts in the country right now:

1/ No joke. Loudoun County Public Schools, VA have set up a “bias reporting system” that gives students the power to name and shame peers for expressing viewpoints inconsistent with extreme political ideology. Our latest #1A #FederalLawsuit #lcps — Liberty Justice Center (@LJCenter) June 2, 2021

Gosh, this won’t be abused, right?

2/ Only “students of color” or those who expressly attest to being “allies” are eligible to participate in #LCPS “Student Equity Ambassador Program.” It’s basically a student council that converts students into speech police… it’s school-sanctioned bullying. — Liberty Justice Center (@LJCenter) June 2, 2021

Yikes.

3/ “Instead of opening young minds, Loudoun County school leaders are policing them. This is not education; it is coercion.” says Scott Mineo, #LCPS parent and founder of @PACTstopcrt — Liberty Justice Center (@LJCenter) June 2, 2021

It is absolutely coercion.

4/ “The school board has been trying to pretend discrimination and suppression of free speech isn’t happening in our schools, but we see it in class lessons, in the books being promoted or banned in the library, and in the creation of new school programs,” Patti, #LCPS parent. — Liberty Justice Center (@LJCenter) June 2, 2021

Parents are fighting back in Loudoun but it seems like they just keep getting pushed back.

5/ On top of adding controversial and radical political theory into the curriculum, #LCPS is asking students to be vocal supporters of these political views or face being excluded from school leadership positions and reported through the new “bias reporting” system. — Liberty Justice Center (@LJCenter) June 2, 2021

Face being excluded from school leadership positions?

REALLY?

6/ Parents say the #LCPS “Student Equity Ambassador Program” and bias reporting system are illegal and undermine students’ free speech. https://t.co/lCZPNKOWxz#1A #FederalLawsuit — Liberty Justice Center (@LJCenter) June 2, 2021

No words.

***

recent stories

