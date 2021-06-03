http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/bfLdZlZNX_U/beaches-in-maine-to-implement-purple-shark-warning-flags-like-those-used-in-cape-cod-to-alert-visitors-of-shark-sighting.html

As shark sightings become more common in New England waters, the iconic purple warning flags used along beaches in Cape Cod, are following the sharks north.

Beaches in Maine this year will start implementing purple flags to alert the public that a shark has been sighted in the water along the coast, according to the Portland Press Herald. The flags, which feature a white shark silhouette, are common along beaches in Cape Cod as shark sightings have become commonplace in Massachusetts.

The flags will be in use at Mitchell Field, Mackerel Cove, Cedar Beach and at all Maine state beaches and coastal parks, the report said.

The flags come a year after Maine experienced its first fatal shark attack. Julie Dimperio Holowach, a 63-year-old Manhattan resident, died last July after she was bit by a great white shark while swimming in a wetsuit roughly 20 yards off the shore of Bailey Island.

According to the Press Herald, the purple flag will appear for a day after a report of a shark sighting within a quarter-mile of the coast.

The procedure is still different from Cape Cod where the purple flag flies continuously to remind visitors sharks are omnipresent in their habitat. A green flag alerts visitors of no known threats while a red flag means the water is closed.

Data from Global Shark Attack File shows sharks in New England are nothing new. They have come north in the summer decades prior to the first shots of the American Revolution.

The first documented incident occurred in 1751 in Massachusetts. There have been 22 unprovoked incidents involving people and sharks in New England since that time, according to the data, causing eight fatalities.

The fatal shark attack in Maine followed a deadly incident in Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet that killed a man from Revere in 2018. It marked the first shark-related death in New England since 1936, according to the data.

Following the death in Massachusetts, beaches in Cape Cod implemented more informative and “ferocious” signage at the entrances of beaches. The signs warn the public that the waters off Cape Cod are home to sharks. They are also using beacons that can detect tagged sharks.

While the number of shark sightings over the last several years has increased, experts said they don’t yet know if the number of sharks off the coast of Cape Cod are increase or if there are just more eyes on the water to spot the animals.

