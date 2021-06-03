https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/zuckerberg-and-fauci-collusion/
Always remember, Facebook is not a publisher. pic.twitter.com/wVK4bG7pC7
— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) June 2, 2021
They were all in on it…
Not the usual catchall b(5) deliberative process here.. but a less common b(4) “trade secrets and commercial or financial information obtained from a person [that is] privileged or confidential” on Zuck’s offer to Fauci.
Was this the offer to censor wrongthink??? pic.twitter.com/UyoC1WSES8
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 2, 2021
Very exciting. pic.twitter.com/eENFc1Yzxx
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 2, 2021