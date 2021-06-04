https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/confused-joe-biden-says-covid-deaths-video/

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the May jobs report.

The May jobs report missed estimates with 559,000 jobs added (people going back to work after Democrats forcefully shut down businesses).

Biden called the May jobs report “good news” and falsely claimed his administration in the first four months has created more jobs than any other administration in US history when in reality no jobs were actually created.

Then Biden got confused and said Covid deaths are up.

“Look, Covid cases are down. Covid deaths are up,” Biden said.

