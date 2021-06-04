https://thelibertydaily.com/after-backing-lab-leak-theory-ex-cdc-director-redfield-received-death-threats-from-scientists/

With Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Pro-Palestinie “activists,” and other Neo-Marxist groups out there threatening and becoming violent with Americans, one might look one of them as the culprits behind death threats levied against former CDC Director Robert Redfield. Nope. Instead, he received his threats from… wait for it… scientists.

After not “debunking” the now widely accepted Wuhan Lab Theory as the origin for the Wuhan Flu, Redfield had a flurry of death threats issued to him by those who wanted the world to believe the coronavirus originated in bat soup. As we now know, this was likely all just a coverup to prevent those implicated in gain-of-function research from being exposed.

According to Becker News:

But it wasn’t just strangers who threatened Dr. Redfield, he claims, it was also fellow scientists. Vanity Fair shared the revelation, while inserting its own biased, off-base commentary. Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the CDC, said he received death threats from fellow scientists after telling CNN he thought the virus likely escaped from a lab. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science,” he said. But for most of the past year, the lab-leak scenario was treated not simply as unlikely or even inaccurate but as morally out-of-bounds. In late March, former Centers for Disease Control director Robert Redfield received death threats from fellow scientists after telling CNN that he believed COVID-19 had originated in a lab. “I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Redfield told Vanity Fair. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.” With President Trump out of office, it should be possible to reject his xenophobic agenda and still ask why, in all places in the world, did the outbreak begin in the city with a laboratory housing one of the world’s most extensive collection of bat viruses, doing some of the most aggressive research? A better question is why the Communist Chinese government had authority over such a laboratory that received funding from the U.S. government, indirectly through the National Institutes of Health that Dr. Fauci ran? It is a question that is apparently so loaded that even scientists are willing to make death threats over the explosive implications.

The lede that’s being buried by publications like Vanity Fair and Axios in telling this story is exposing the reason why scientists would go so far as to threaten to kill someone for expressing their opinion. The truth is there are likely dozens, perhaps hundreds of scientists in the United States who were involved in the gain-of-function research that culminated (so far) with the development of Covid-19.

They need people like Redfield and other credible voices to sing their song, that bat soup was the culprit and this was totally not intentionally manufactured with the help of American scientists who failed miserably in their attempts to play God. Then again, perhaps they were successful, which would mean their mission to cripple the world economy and cause the deaths of millions of people was the intention all along. Either way, it’s important for trusted authorities to investigate this and arrest those involved with the greatest crime against humanity in the modern era.

We need answers to questions that have been asked in the past and those that are just now emerging. Just how vast is the conspiracy that brought the Wuhan Flu to the world?

