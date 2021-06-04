http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rTMPdFjKAAo/

The Jamaican-heritage actress playing Tudor queen Anne Boleyn claimed that the British Royal Family failed to embrace and protect Meghan Markle.

Jodie Turner-Smith, 34, who was cast to star as the English monarch in the Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday: “There’s a lot of resistance to new things that can push that institution forward in a way that more represents the world today.”

The British actress, married to Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson, continued, in comments reported by the Daily Mail: “I think they could have looked at this marriage and that relationship as a way to evolve.”

“They could have embraced it and embraced her fully, and protected her. And protected their son in a way that made him feel like he didn’t need to leave,” added Turner-Smith, who had said last year she did not want to raise her children in the United States because “white supremacy is overt”.

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping back from official royal duties, first moving to Canada then to Markle’s home state of California, USA.

While fractures allegedly appeared between the couple and the Royal Family after insiders claimed that the announcement came out of the blue, without Queen Elizabeth II being consulted, it was the series of tell-all interviews since March 2021 that have likely deepened the rift.

During the March interview with Oprah Winfrey, former TV actress Meghan and her husband Harry claimed that the Royal household had ignored the Duchess’s mental health complaints and that a member of the family had made racist comments about the colour of then-unborn Archie’s skin.

Meghan went as far as to insinuate that her son was denied the title of prince because of his skin colour — despite a century-old convention that rules out the title to the great-grandson of the Monarch, who is not in direct succession to the throne.

Harry threw his family under the bus again when he accused his family of “total neglect” and implied that his father, Prince Charles, and his grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, were bad parents during another interview with Oprah in May.

Not only did the creators of Anne Boleyn play fast and loose with history by casting a black woman as the white queen, but implied the wife of Henry VIII was bisexual when Turner-Smith’s Boleyn shared an onscreen kiss with her love rival Jane Seymour in the very first episode — intentional and ideological diversions from reality criticised by actor, musician, and Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox.

Fox wrote on social media on Tuesday, “Anne Boleyn was a straight white female. Stick that in your diversity pipe. The Diversity agenda is racism. Pure and simple,” after retweeting a post suggesting that if the same casting rules apply, Ryan Gosling should be allowed to play Barack Obama.

Mr Fox then observed of Current Year social justice hypocrisy: “Only trans actors can play trans characters. Only gay actors should play gay characters. Actors apologising for playing limb different characters. (Anne Boleyn had 6 fingers on her right hand) But black actors can play white limb different characters.”

Adding: “For the record, I think any actor of any sexual orientation, skin colour or body difference can play any character. Hence why it’s called ‘acting’. But it has to be consistent, otherwise it’s just discrimination.”

