Dr. Anthony Fauci has not answered under oath when he knew the Pfizer vaccine received phase 3 approval and if the approval was hidden until after the presidential election.

“0% chance Fauci first learned of it from Pfizer’s Nov. 9 press release,” Donald Trump’s senior advisor said in Thursday on social media.

“WHEN Fauci gets hauled in front of Congress, he needs to be asked – under oath – when he knew that the Pfizer vaccine got Phase 3 approval, and *if* it was intentionally kept quiet until after the election,” he continued.

WHEN Fauci gets hauled in front of Congress, he needs to be asked – under oath – when he knew that the Pfizer vaccine got Phase 3 approval, and *if* it was intentionally kept quiet until after the election. 0% chance Fauci first learned of it from Pfizer’s Nov. 9 press release. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 3, 2021

The question arises as Fauci has additional unanswered questions amid his released emails and role in funding coronavirus research abroad.

Those questions are:

1. How is “gain of function” defined?

2. If nearly $600,000 was not spent on gain of function, where was the money spent?

3. Why does Fauci write in an email, “urgent, we must discuss this gain of function research” while denying funding gain of function research?

4. Why did Fauci not know if he directed the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund coronavirus research “abroad?” 5. Why did Fauci sign-off on funding research in a Communist China lab, knowing their truthfulness is dubious? 6. Does Fauci excuse himself from a conflict of interest: Advocating for funding a lab that presumably leaked a highly contagious virus? 7. Why did Fauci recommended canceling religious “services” March 5, 2020, but approved campaign rallies and cruise ships for the healthy four days later?

Meanwhile, Fauci has finally asked China to release medical records of the Wuhan lab workers to confirm Donald Trump’s intelligence report from over a year ago.

China’s release of the medical records could confirm Trump’s intelligence claims from May 1, 2020, that the flu originated from a Chinese lab leak in Wuhan at the Institute of Virology, which Fauci admittedly funded with nearly $600,000 taxpayer dollars.

Fauci’s request comes as former White House coronavirus testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir said Thursday there is “no data” to support Fauci’s assertion the coronavirus evolving from nature.

