Virginia parents who don’t support teaching critical race theory in Loudoun County Public Schools are facing backlash from the “anti-racist” crowd.

Jessica Mendez, the mother of two attending students, explained that even her own family was getting on her about not blindly supporting the ideology.

“I had my own family criticize me openly, and asked me you know, what’s wrong with me? You know, why didn’t I understand?” Mendez said, clearly emotional about the situation, in an interview aired as part of Fox News ‘s investigation on the impact of critical race theory on Loudoun County Public Schools. During the interview, viewers can see one of Mendez’s neighbors walk by in the background, gesturing and presumably flipping the bird to her and the camera.

"I thought that I had a good friend in my neighbors," Mendez admitted after the incident. "I'm really hurt right now because I thought that we had a rapport, that I could be conservative and I could be a Republican and she could be liberal and she could be a Democrat and we could still be friends. And we could still talk to each other and […]

