At least a dozen people dressed up as assorted Marvel superheroes are posted outside of Disneyland to protest what they believe to be a supposed lack of information surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The protest is sprawled out on Harbor Blvd. in Anaheim early Friday morning, near a line of thousands of Disneyland attendees waiting to enter the park on the pedestrian entrance to the park. With posters designed to look like comic books, with the pun “Marvel at the Facts,” the protesters claim that the safety measures were flouted in the lead-up to its approval in the United States.

One sign reads, “Rushed COVID-19 vaccines bypassed critical safety steps,” while another claims that the Food and Drug Administration has not approved the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have repeatedly repudiated any claims that the approval process for the vaccine was rushed, noting that vaccines “were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials” and met multiple “rigorous scientific standards” in order to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA. Among the Marvel superheroes in attendance are people dressed up like Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man; the protest is taking place on the same day as the opening of the much-awaited Avengers Campus area at Disney’s California Adventure. The costumed anti-vaccine demonstrators have not been kicked out by Disney yet, likely due to the location of their protest — set up carefully on a public sidewalk but close enough to the park that attendees will inevitably see the demonstration. An individual wearing the Iron Man costume told SFGATE that he was out there because he wanted people to have a choice as to whether they get vaccinated or not, calling so-called mandates “segregation.”

A large truck holding up a LED billboard with anti-vaccine sentiment was also spotted driving up and down the street. It has taken place since at least before 8 a.m. Friday. According to a protester who spoke to SFGATE, the demonstration was planned at least six weeks in advance. A spokesman for Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.

