https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2021/06/04/as-pandemic-exploded-wuhans-bat-lady-asked-scientists-to-change-the-name-for-the-chinese-people-n391202
About The Author
Related Posts
Atlanta Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks in Wendy's Parking Lot Is Reinstated by Civil Service Board
May 6, 2021
Yet Another Republican Governor Caves, Vetoes His Own Legislature's Attempt To Protect Students From Harmful Curriculum
April 21, 2021
Fed up Little Girl Goes Beast Mode After Seeing 'Playground Closed Due to COVID Restrictions' Sign (Watch)
April 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy