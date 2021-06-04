https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556917-axios-ceo-says-gop-before-trump-will-not-return

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei said Friday that the Republican Party will not return to what it was before the era of former President TrumpDonald TrumpFacebook to end policy shielding politicians from content moderation rules: reports US government found no evidence that Navy UFO sightings were alien spacecraft: report More than a dozen police officers still on medical leave from Jan. 6 injuries MORE.

During a segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”, the media CEO said, “I had this conversation with three different people yesterday, who just pined the days of the Republican Party of old.”

“And my point to them was: It’s gone!” VandeHei continued.

The GOP has seen divisions rise within the party over Trump’s tenure, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyClub for Growth bashes CNN in social media ad Kevin McCarthy should meet the Ronald Reagan of 1978 Liz Cheney spent K on security in months after Trump impeachment vote MORE (R-Wyo.) recently lost her House leadership position after vocalizing her disapproval of Trump over the Capitol riots and his repeated, false claims that the 2020 election was taint by widespread election fraud.

The House GOP voted behind closed doors to boot her from her position as Republican conference chair, and she was later replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikLiz Cheney spent K on security in months after Trump impeachment vote Cheney fires back at Flynn over coup remark How Trump could impact the GOP’s 2022 prospects MORE (N.Y.).

Other lawmakers like Sen. Mitt Romey (R-Utah) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerWhite House pressed on evacuating Afghan allies as time runs out The Memo: Marjorie Taylor Greene exposes GOP establishment’s lack of power Kinzinger slams Gaetz speech: ‘This is why we need a January 6 commission’ MORE (R-Ill.) have also spoken out against the former president, and caught his ire as a result.

Despite the pushback from some Republicans, Trump still remains the leader of the Republican Party, with many lawmakers seeking his highly coveted endorsement for reelection campaigns.

Notably, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthy should meet the Ronald Reagan of 1978 Trump rips Biden for ending ‘Remain in Mexico’ program: A ‘disastrous decision’ Democrats won a mandate — now it’s time to act like it MORE (R-Calif.) was one of the first to visit Trump at his residence in Florida after he left office.

“Everyone assumed Jan. 6 was this watershed moment. … Historically insane, what happened. And yet almost instantly, at a moment where you would think it’s unthinkable, everyone snaps back like that — not just to the norm, but to the Trump norm,” VandeHei said.

Trump also enjoys enormous support among Republican voters across the U.S., and has teased a 2024 run.

“Look at who gets attention to this day,” VandeHei said. “It’s Tucker [Carlson], it’s Ben Shapiro, Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence slams Biden agenda in New Hampshire speech Pence: Trump and I may never ‘see eye to eye’ on events of Jan. 6 Indiana county ends needle exchange program credited with containing an HIV outbreak MORE, it’s Donald Trump. … The party does not care fundamentally about deficits.”

“I don’t even know that the vast majority of what you would call the base of the party right now cares that much about ideology. It’s much more an identity statement, a cultural statement,” VandeHei added.

