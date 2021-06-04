https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ba4e00bbafd42ff585b963
Fisher-Price is recalling its 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers following the deaths of four infants, the company announced….
China expert Gordon Chang is calling for America, and the international community, to “#MakeChinaPay” for what he describes as its attack on the rest of the world….
Louis Vuitton pulled a $705 stole from its virtual shelves after the luxury brand was accused of culturally appropriating an article of clothing popular in Palestinian culture….
Joe Biden interrupted his mid-week vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Friday morning to give remarks on the economy following the release of the “unexpected” weak May jobs report. As Biden walked ou…
A bipartisan group warns that thousands of people are at risk if the U.S. doesn’t immediately fix the Special Immigrant Visa backlog….