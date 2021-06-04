https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/04/ben-shapiro-carol-roth-others-have-thoughts-about-wapo-economic-reporters-summary-of-latest-jobs-report/

The May jobs report is out, and again it failed to live up to many expectations and estimates:

U.S. added 559,000 jobs in May, vs 671,000 estimate https://t.co/WqyHmNrH0k — CNBC (@CNBC) June 4, 2021

Dang, the labor force participation rate actually edged down. That is consistent with the story that people are holding back, not re-entering the workforce en masse despite the economy re-opening. — Neil Irwin (@Neil_Irwin) June 4, 2021

But a Washington Post’s economic reporter’s summary of the report sees positive signs that indicate a full recovery by… when?

In summary: May was a solid month for hiring (+559,000). At that pace, the job market would likely be fully recovered by end of 2022. The US has gained back ~66% of the jobs lost in the pandemic. About 7.6 million jobs to go (or ~9 million if u look at pre-pandemic trajectory) — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) June 4, 2021

That’s one way to look at it:

This is an amazing take on a jobs report that missed by 100K, following a monthly jobs report that missed by 740K jobs, following a monthly jobs report was revised downward by 144K jobs https://t.co/2sx16UDCsc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 4, 2021

I mean seriously — the jobs market should be recovered by the end of 2022?! 2022?! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 4, 2021

2022? It’s mid-‘21. This is an underperformance — not that kind of Kyle (@notworthKyle) June 4, 2021

“Underperformance” and then some.

Ummm. Biden and the Democrats have overestimated almost 1 million more people would be working by now. The closest miss they have had is still over 100,000. Inflation and housing prices are completely out of control But these are “solid” numbers from the propaganda press. https://t.co/9SML35cjCL — citizen uprising (@cit_uprising) June 4, 2021

Always lowering the bar for success for Dems haha — Fitz (@fitza66) June 4, 2021

Hey everyone! We only have 1.5 years left to recover jobs back that were lost due to the Fauci Virus. And this woman is ok with that. https://t.co/phKVssAEA9 — FauciLiedPeopleDied (@RealTanMan1980) June 4, 2021

Carol Roth has the final word:

Jeff Bezos, come pick up your newspaper, it’s drunk again… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 4, 2021

#EvergreenTweets

