https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/04/ben-shapiro-drags-the-very-very-serious-administration-as-jen-psaki-takes-questions-from-the-property-brothers-and-other-social-media-personalities/

White House Press Secretary is hosting the “first-ever social media briefing” right now at the White House:

What a joke:

Who even thought this one up?

Yeah, this will fix the narrative:

Yes, those are The Property Brothers:

LOL:

Even some libs aren’t happy about it:

Nor are journos. From 538’s Kaleigh Rogers:

Watch the whole thing here:



***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...