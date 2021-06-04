https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/06/04/biden-attempts-to-spin-terrible-job-numbers-n2590473

Speaking from the Rehoboth Convention Center Friday morning, President Joe Biden attempted to spin disappointing May jobs numbers, which came in well below expectations.

“This is a report based on a weekly, week in early May, that’s how we determine job growth or loss. We have growth. And that week in May, we only had 35 percent of working age adults fully vaccinated. They were still all wearing masked. Since then 21 million more adults have gotten vaccinated making it easier to return to work safely. In short, it’s progress,” Biden said. “This is historic progress, progress that’s pulling our economy out of the worst crisis it’s been in in 100 years. It’s testimate to the new strategy, growing this economy. Not only growing it, but growing from the bottom up and middle out. Remember, when I took office in January, the economy was in a tailspin and COVID was raging.”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is doing the same.

The three months before @POTUS took office, the economy created 60,000 new jobs a month. The four months since then, it’s created 530,000 new jobs a month. Next question. — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) June 4, 2021

When Biden took office on January 20, 2021, COVID was not “raging.” In fact, cases were declining thanks to President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, which developed three vaccines in record time. Further, the economy was already on the way recovery.

Biden misleads. Let’s see if the press catches him. Today he said covid cases since 1/20 dropped from 184k to 19k. That’s true, but why did he begin with 1/20? The decline began on 1/9, when the daily average was 252k. He omitted the fact that the decline began b4 he took office. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 2, 2021

The latest jobs numbers come after the jobs report from April showed big government policies are keeping people from reentering the work force. As Reagan reported, Republicans are slamming the numbers.

