President Biden continued to baffle millions of Americans during a televised address Friday; saying new cases of COVID are down across the country but deaths are “up.”

“Before I took office, almost 24 million Americans were going hungry. Long lines of cars, people waiting for a box of food, that’s dropped by 25%,” said Biden.

“Now, 52% of American adults are fully vaccinated. 75% of seniors are fully vaccinated,” he added.

BIDEN: “COVID cases are down, COVID deaths are up.” pic.twitter.com/GuWtq4phcU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 4, 2021

“Look, COVID cases are down. COVID Deaths are up… Unemployment filings are down, wages are up!” concluded the President.

