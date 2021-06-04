https://mediarightnews.com/fox-news-doocy-to-psaki-can-you-imagine-any-circumstance-where-biden-would-fire-fauci-psaki-no/

Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy recently challenged Joe Biden via a question asked to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. This was in regards to what some may see as a blind loyalty to Dr. Fauci from Joe Biden, which is largely reflected in the Democrat voter base in our view.

Dr. Fauci, while many of his opinions for some time now have been largely protected from dissent by social media corporations, recently had many of his emails leaked through Buzzfeed. Many of those emails showed that some of Fauci’s private conversations appeared to contradict many of Fauci’s public views on Covid-19 according to many right-leaning and even some center news outlets.

Most left-leaning outlets, however, did appear to run what many see as “interference” for Dr. Fauci amid the seeming scandalous email leaks. Regardless of what you think of the emails or of Dr. Fauci, it’s clear that Biden and Psaki don’t have much to say about the email situation, although many memes and other conversations about it have apparently taken the internet by storm.

In a question asked to Psaki by Doocy, Psaki appeared to solidify the loyalty the Biden administration has for Dr. Anthony Fauci. “Can you imagine any circumstance where President Biden would ever fire him?” asked Doocy. “No,” says Psaki, and that was that. Zero elaboration whatsoever. Watch:

“No.” — White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki in response to Fox News’ Peter Doocy asking if there is “any circumstance” in which Pres. Biden would fire Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/t8FNR8rdoN — The Recount (@therecount) June 4, 2021

In the clip you can hear what appears to be an audible gasp from the audience, although we can’t determine exactly what the sound was from our perspective. It’s clear we are divided on two sides in this nation, and while most on both sides want Covid-19 to end, some appear to be free thinkers, and some appear to be followers.