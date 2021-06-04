https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/556951-biden-rejects-new-gop-offer-as-talks-drag-on

President BidenJoe BidenWHO warns of continent-wide third wave of coronavirus infections in Africa 30 House Democrats urge Biden to do more for global vaccine distribution Manchin isn’t ready to support Democrats passing infrastructure on their own MORE on Friday rejected the latest GOP offer on infrastructure following a phone call with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoManchin isn’t ready to support Democrats passing infrastructure on their own The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth II Biden proposes minimum 15 percent tax for corporations: report MORE (R-W.Va.), according to the White House, though the two agreed to speak again next week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiManchin isn’t ready to support Democrats passing infrastructure on their own Hillicon Valley: Biden steps up pressure on Russia to go after cyber criminals | All JBS facilities up and running after ransomware attack | Justice Dept. gives ransomware same priority as terrorism Maloney grills Colonial Pipeline on decision to pay ransom to hackers MORE said in a statement that Capito raised Republicans’ current offer by $50 billion and that while Biden “expressed his gratitude for her effort and goodwill” he also “indicated that the current offer did not meet his objectives to grow the economy, tackle the climate crisis, and create new jobs.”

Psaki said that Biden informed the GOP senator he would engage Republican and Democratic senators “in hopes of achieving a more substantial package.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden and Capito agreed to speak again Monday, according to both the White House and Capito’s office, which also put out a brief readout of the call Friday afternoon.

Biden, who has engaged with Capito and other Republicans for weeks in hopes of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, is coming under growing pressure from progressives to abandon the discussions and move forward with his $2.25 trillion plan, using budget reconciliation so that Democrats can pass it without GOP votes.

Republicans had previously offered a $928 billion counterproposal that included about $260 billion in new spending. Biden, in an Oval Office meeting with Capito on Wednesday, proposed a plan that includes $1 trillion spending on infrastructure and floated the idea of a 15 percent minimum tax on corporations to pay for it.

Despite inching closer to one another, both sides remain in disagreement on the scope of the proposal and how to pay for it.

It’s unclear how much longer Biden will continue the talks given the lack of progress. Some Democratic sources believe Biden will look to make a decision on whether to cut a deal or abandon them by mid-June. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegButtigieg visits closed Tennessee bridge The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems near breaking point on infrastructure negotiations The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Citizens’ Climate Lobby – Biden, Capito meet today as deadline looms MORE indicated Monday there was a deadline for real progress, though Psaki on Thursday refuted this notion.

Her statement Friday indicates that Biden could look to engage with a second group of Republicans on a potential bipartisan agreement.

Biden also spoke with Rep. Peter DeFazio Peter Anthony DeFazioThe FCC’s decision to reallocate the safety band spectrum will impede efforts to save lives House Democrats introduce bill to close existing gun loopholes and prevent mass shootings Democrats seek answers from Boeing, FAA after production issues with 737 Max, Dreamliner jets MORE (D-Ore.), chairman of the House Infrastructure and Transportation Committee, on Friday after he unveiled a $547 billion surface transportation bill that includes many of the priorities laid out in Biden’s $2.25 trillion jobs plan. Biden expressed support for DeFazio’s plans to mark up the bill next week on Wednesday, Psaki said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

