U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the May jobs report after U.S. employers boosted hiring amid the easing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the May jobs report after U.S. employers boosted hiring amid the easing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

June 4, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden views increasingly frequent ransomware attacks to be a “rising national security concern,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

She reiterated that Biden plans to raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they meet in Geneva on June 16. Some of the hackers have been traced back to Russia.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)

