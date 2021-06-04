https://noqreport.com/2021/06/04/biden-thinks-january-was-15-months-ago/

Share the truth

AP Photo/Evan Vucci I’m not sure why they still have Joe Biden giving Wuhan coronavirus updates and they don’t just issue written statements, because every time he gives an update is a possibility for him to screw something up, as we’ve seen countless times now.

Every time they let him out and hand him a microphone, there seems to be an issue. In the past week, that’s included Biden mangling the Declaration of Independence (again), making creepy comments to a little girl, lying his head off about Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), as well as tripping over his words and denying that Vladimir Putin was testing him with the spate of cyber attacks on critical industries. Not getting that he’s being tested by Putin is a real denial of reality.

But today, Biden seemed to lose all track of time, too. He seemed to believe that he’d been in office for 15 months already, despite the fact that it’s only been about four and a half months since he got into office. Joe Biden thinks January was 15 months ago pic.twitter.com/FcjrWelREC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2021 “Since January 20, we’re talking now about 15 months […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

