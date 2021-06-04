https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/bizarre-biden-peeks-around-closed-door-tell-reporters-confident-dr-fauci/

Joe Biden interrupted his mid-week vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Friday morning to give remarks on the economy following the release of the “unexpected” weak May jobs report. As Biden walked out of the room after finishing his comments he answered two shouted questions about his infrastructure negotiations with Congress. One reporter shouted a third question, “Do you still have confidence in Dr. Fauci?”, as Biden disappeared behind a set of double doors. Several staffers followed Biden through the one door that was open. Suddenly, after the passing of about seven seconds, Biden’s hand grabbed the closed door as he partially leaned around the door and his head peeked out. Biden said, “Yes, I’m very confident in Dr. Fauci,” and then again disappeared behind the doors.

It was an odd show of support in that Biden didn’t put himself out front of reporters to make his declaration. It was also an odd moment for a White House press corps that worships Fauci as the patron saint of COVID but apparently smells blood in the water following the release of Fauci’s emails and a breakthrough Vanity Fair article on the federal government’s internecine battles over the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pool video was posted online:

Asked Friday if he still has faith in Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden tells reporters in the press pool he’s “very confident” in Fauci. pic.twitter.com/C2uSjIH7ju — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 4, 2021

Longer version:

Reporter: “Do you have confidence in Dr. Fauci?” President Biden: “Yes, I’m very confident in Dr. Fauci.” pic.twitter.com/Hf015HysXX — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2021

Jill Biden is scheduled to do an interview with Dr. Fauci on Monday on Live With Kelly and Ryan per a press release by ABC Disney issued Thursday.

‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Welcomes First Lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci for an Exclusive Interview on Monday, June 7 On Monday, June 7, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will kick off the week by welcoming FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN and Chief Medical Advisor to the President and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases DR. ANTHONY FAUCI to top morning talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” In the exclusive interview, the First Lady and Dr. Fauci will sit down with Ripa and Seacrest to discuss the latest efforts to combat COVID-19, share an update on the progress that the country has made against the pandemic, and talk about the widening scope of vaccination efforts in the U.S. “Live with Kelly and Ryan” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit “Live” on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@LiveKellyRyan).

